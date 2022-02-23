JAMB 2022: Will 2021 failure repeat itself?

As the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, 2022 approaches, some thoughtful secondary school students have begun looking over JAMB’s past questions and other supportive materials that will guide them to write the examination properly and come out with the attainable result of getting themselves into various tertiary institutions of learning. Others are, however, preoccupied with watching various drama series on Arewa24, which was cited last year as one of the factors for the massive failures that occurred.

However, parents should pay extremely close attention to their children’s preparedness before writing the examinations. This is because, as recommended by the examination board, every secondary school student will write four subjects during the examinations. The examination will be written in the next two months. As a result, parents should divide the two months for their children into four (one week multiplied by eight equals two months) and instruct them to study JAMB’s past questions and other related materials every two weeks.

Sadly, providing answers to secondary school students during WAEC and NECO examinations is one of the major root causes of the drawback in the Nigerian education system. This is because students will be corruptly given answer sheets just to copy and write. As such, many students would not be able to read before the examinations as they were fully assured that they would be furnished with all the required paraphernalia.

Consequently, if care is not taken, the outcome would be same, if not otherwise. Surprisingly, how can one enter an examination hall without laying his books on the table for reading so as to properly answer the questions being asked for the examinations? And, shamelessly, after the result is finally released, one finds that he has awfully failed to make it and starts shooting his letdown at the examination board. This is unfair and unjust.

In a nutshell, I urge the body concerned, specifically, the ministry of education, to look at the unimaginable educational downfall we are experiencing in the country and ponder my little contribution and do the needful for the betterment of our country.

Mallam Musbahu Magayaki,Sabon Fegi, Azare, Bauchi state[email protected]

