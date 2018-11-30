JAMB announces date for 2019 registration

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on yesterday declared that the registration for 2019/2020 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) will commence in December.

JAMB’s head of media, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, announced this while addressing newsmen during the conduct of promotion exercise for the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS), at the board’s Computer Based Test (CBT) Centre in Abuja.

Benjamin said no specific date had been fixed for the commencement of the registration yet.

He, however, said that plans were underway to do so as soon as possible as the board was initially waiting for the pronouncement of the presidency on the reduction of the examinations fee, which was formally announced on Wednesday.

He stressed that President Buhari’s action clearly showed that he is working towards ensuring that no Nigerian child is deprived of tertiary education on account of parental financial burden.

“The president has overtime, expressed concern that the charges were high.

“Our consistent remittance has proven that something could actually be done and even if charges are reduced, examinations can still be conducted with no service suffering any issue of funding.

” The president has taken this bold step, we will see what happens after this reduction and if need be for further reduction, Mr President will do so in no distant time because he has concerns for the ordinary Nigerian on the streets, ” Benjamin said.