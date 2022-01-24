JAMB constitutes task force on foreign candidates





JAMB Registrar Prof Ishaq Oloyede has constituted a taskforce on foreign students in order to coordinate the admission of foreign candidates who had taken the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) into Nigerian tertiary institutions.

The constitution of the task force may not be unconnected to the desire of the federal government to internationalise the nation’s tertiary institutions to make them global citadel of learning.

Prof. Oloyede stated this via JAMBULLETIN published on Monday when he received the Pro-Chancellor, Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, Prof. Sulyman Alege Kuranga, and the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Charles Esimune, who had come to pay him a courtesy visit.

The task force comprised the Director, Test Administration, Mrs Munirat Abimbola Lawal; Director, Information Technology Services, Mr Fabian Okoro; a n d D ir e c t o r, A d m issi o n s, Mr Mohammed Babaji Ahmed.

The team was entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring that all results of foreign candidates that sat the 2021 UTME were harvested and sent to their institutions of choice for prompt consideration and admission.

They are to also ensure that all foreign qualified candidates who sat the recently-concluded 2021 foreign UTME are offered admissions into their chosen programmes in addition to addressing other issues that may vitiate their offer of admission.

The team which is to be cordinated by the Director, Test Administration, is to furnish the registrar with daily updates of their engagements as related to the foreign candidates’ admission process.

Earlier, the Pro-Chancellor, Prof. Kuranga, intimated the registrar about the newly accredited programmes of the university as well as the approval given by the National Universities commission (NUC) to commence the programmes.

He also drew the attention of the registrar to the subscription of foreign candidates to the university particularly those from Cameroon and their desire to admit them as part of the institution’s internationalisation of its programmes.

The registrar who assured the delegation of the commitment of the Board to furthering the growth of tertiary education in Nigeria said, “Our desire in the Board is to reverse the trend of Nigerians trooping out of the country to study in foreign universities and instead seeing foreign students coming to Nigeria in their numbers to take up admission spaces in our tertiary institutions.”