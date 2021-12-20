JAMB inpects prospective UTME centres in Germany

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said that it has inspected facilities put in place for the prospective UTME entres in Berlin, Germany, beginning from the 2021 UTME.



This was contained in JAMB’s weekly bulletin, released Sunday.



According to the bulletin, the inspection of the centre was undertaken by a three-man technical team from the board’s national headquarters, which aimed at further strenthening the goal of Federal Ministry of Education that the nation’s tertiary institutions should be exposed to candiadtes globally.

The team which was led by the Director, Information Technology Services, Mr Fabian Okoro, had paid a courtesy visit to the Nigerian embassador to Germany, Mrs Ingekim Regina Ocheni and other functionaries of the mission.

Mr Okoro, after briefing the Ambassador of the purpose of the visit, solicited the support of the embassy in sensitising Nigerians in Germany of the highly improved quality of Nigerian tertiary institutions.



The Ambassor, while responding commended the board for the many good news emanating from it, particularly the series of innovations that have transformed the large-scale assessment landscape of the country for good.



The Ambassador said the establishment of a UTME centre in Germany where over seven million Nigerians reside, could facilitate the return of many of their wards home for further studies.



He said, “The two-tier sysytem of progression into tertiary institutions in Germany has made it difficult for many Nigerians to attain their educational goals.”



continuing he said, “Germany is the centre of Europe, so having a centre in Berlin would place our educational system within the reach of a global audience”