JAMB inpects prospective UTME centres in Germany

December 20, 2021 Editorial IV Education 0

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said that it has inspected facilities put in place for the prospective UTME entres in Berlin, Germany, beginning from the 2021 UTME.


This was contained in JAMB’s weekly bulletin, released Sunday.


According to the bulletin,  the inspection of the centre was undertaken by a three-man technical team from the board’s national headquarters, which aimed at further strenthening the goal of Federal Ministry of Education  that the nation’s tertiary institutions should be exposed to candiadtes globally.

The team which was led by the Director, Information Technology Services, Mr Fabian Okoro, had paid a courtesy visit to the Nigerian embassador to Germany, Mrs Ingekim Regina Ocheni and other functionaries of the mission.

Mr Okoro, after briefing the Ambassador of the purpose of the visit,   solicited the support of the embassy  in sensitising Nigerians in Germany of the highly improved quality of Nigerian tertiary  institutions.


The Ambassor, while responding commended the board for the many news emanating from it, particularly the series of innovations that have transformed the large-scale assessment landscape of the  country for good.


The Ambassador said the establishment of a UTME centre in Germany where over seven million Nigerians reside, could facilitate the return of many of their wards home for further studies.


He said, “The two-tier sysytem of progression into tertiary institutions  in Germany has made it difficult for many Nigerians to attain their educational goals.”


continuing he said, “Germany is the centre of Europe, so having a centre in Berlin  would place our educational system within the reach of a global audience”

You searched: ,