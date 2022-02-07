JAMB introduces self-service registration platform

The joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) said it is introducing self-registration outlets in Abuja and Lagos in order reduce the crowds at Computer Based Test (CBT) centres in those cities.

In the board’s bullettin on Monday, the head of publicity and protocol, Dr Fabian Benjanin, said the introduction of self-registration centres in the two cosmopolitan cities is to leaverage on the digital competence of candidates who feel they can do the registration on their own and expand the registration access points in line with COVID-19 protocols.

The service provider, Bankfort, has expressed optimism about the immense potential of the seamless registration mode, stating that “it is the norm rather than the exception in more developed climes”.

Meanwhile, JAMB registrar, Prof. Is’haq Oloyede, ahead of the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) and Direct Entry (DE) registration nationwide, has charged proprietors of Computer-Based Test (CBT) clentres to consider their engagement with the board as a national assignment.

Prof. Oloyede gave the charge at a virtual meeting with the proprietors of accredited CBT centres preparatory to the 2022 UTME/DE registration.

He urged the centre owners to be mindful of their sensitive responsibilities given the strategic importance of the exercise to the nation.

He said JAMB would continue to partner with reliable CBT centres, noting that some centres were sanctioned on account of the various offences they committed during the 2021 exercise, adding that the board would do the same if any of them was found wanting.

“I urged you to play your roles responsibly. We would continue to identify bad eggs among you and apply necessary sanctions as the exercise is too important to the nation to be jeopardised by the interests of a few fraudulent individuals,” he warned CBT operators.

Prof. Oloyede warned against extortion, overnight registration, movement of routers to other locations other than the approved centres, attending to candidates by proxy, among others. He however, extolled the virtues of the cashless regime in this year’s UTME registration, stating that the idea was conceived to prevent warehousing of candidates, extortion and other exploitative tendencies of some fraudulent operators of CBT centres.

The registrar also disclosed that the board has approved the recommendations of the JAMB Equal Opportunity Group (JEOG) for the smooth conduct of the UTME for blind candidates.

In the same vein, special arrangements are also being put in place to ease the taking of the examination for deaf candidates in line with the recommendations of the Nigerian National Association for the Deaf (NNAD).



