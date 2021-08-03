JAMB, NUC, 12 other agencies send forth heads

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) Registrar, Prof. Is’haq Oloyede; Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission, (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Rasheed, and 12 heads of education agencies Monday handed over to the most senior officials in their agencies due to the expiration of their tenures.

The tenures of the officers expired Friday.

Other heads of agencies who also handed over include the Executive Secretary, Universal Basic Education Board, Dr Hameed Boboyi; Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe of the National Business and Technical Examination Board; Prof. Sunday Ajiboye of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria; Afolabi Aderinto of the Computer Registration Council of Nigeria; Prof. Garba Azare of the National Teachers Institute; and Prof. Michael Afolabi of the Librarian Registration Council of Nigeria.



Others are Prof. Steven Ejugwu Onah of the National Mathematical Centre, Shedda; Prof. Chinyere Ohiri-Aniche of the National Institute of Nigerian Languages; Prof. Lillian Salami of the Nigerian Institute for Educational Planning and Administration; Prof. Lanre Aina of the National Library of Nigeria; Prof. Abba Haladu of the National Commission for Mass Literacy, Adult and Non-Formal Education and Prof. Bashir Usman of the Nomadic Education Commission.

The chief executives were all appointed on August 1, 2016.