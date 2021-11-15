JAMB partners EFCC to check cybercrimes

part of efforts to curb cybercrimes and examination malpractices, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has patnered with Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to tackle the menace. This was contained in JAMBulletin published Monday.

“The synergy became necessary in view of the avowed commitment of JAMB to curb all acts that could undermine public examinations in the country as well as restore sanity in the entire educational system,” JAMB registrar stated this when he received the chairman of EFCC, AbdulRasheed Bawa, in his office.

The EFCC chairman had come to the board’s headquarters to seek collaboration in terms of further safeguarding the critical operational processes of the world-class assessment body.

Prof. Oloyede said EFCC had been at the forefront of the fight against cyber and financial crimes, adding that they had demonstrated sufficient capacity to tackle the menace headlong.

He pointed out that the board had immense confidence in the ant-graft agency as a veritable partner in the fight against fraudulent characters who are hell-bent on compromising its system.

He said, “If we partner an agency like EFCC, we would attain high capacity in the fight against cybercrime, examination malpractices and other infractions.”

He reaffirmed the commitment of JAMB to always partner with credible agencies. In this wise, he disclosed that the board was selective in the type of partners it associates with, especially in the area of the conduct of third-party examinations to safeguard its hard-earned integrity.

He said the confidence being reposed in the board is not unconnected with the surge in the various proposals from different clients including corporate organisations and multinational companies, to conduct either recruitment of personnel, staff promotion examinations, scholarship awards as well as professional assessment, among others.

He said the board only charges very minimal administrative cost to defray some inevitable expenses as the board is not out to make profit from the exercise, adding that such engagement affords the board the opportunity to test-run its facilities for peak performance.

Earlier, the EFCC chairman who was represented at the occasion by his Chief of Staff Hadiza Zubairu, expressed the determination of the commission to fight financial maladies, stating that in the spirit of intergovernmental collaboration, the commission was ready to partner with the board.

In addition, he stated, Based on a series of investigations by the commission, most of the perpetrators of cybercrime are graduates of tertiary institutions between the ages of 15 and 32 years.”

Zubairu however, disclosed that the commission had built capacity over time to contain the malaise and would offer necessary assistance to the board in that regard.