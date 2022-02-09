JAMB Registrar Oloyede bags IDA’s diamond award

The Registrar Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, has been honoured by Item Development Association (IDA) with Diamond Excellence award.

According to the Board’s weekly magazine, JAMBULLETIN, published on Monday, the award was based on Prof. Oloyede’s sterling leadership style.

“In recognition of the sterling leadership qualities of the registrar, the Item Development Association (IDA) had, on Thursday, December 30, 2021, honoured the illustrious academic with its 2021 Diamond Excellence Award.”

The award, which came from far away Benda local government area of Abia state, according to the association, was in recognition of the registrar’s outstanding leadership qualities “as demonstrated by the series of innovations and transformations he had brought to bear in the Board all with far-reaching effects on the conduct of public examinations in Nigeria.”

The coordinator, Abia state office, Mr Chidebe Achunine, who received the award on behalf of the registrar, thanked the community, which is one of the largest in the southeast, for finding the registrar worthy of the award.

In his speech, he said the award would spur the registrar to do more for humanity, adding that the board would continue to partner with the community in the development of education in the area. He therefore, urged members not to relent in their efforts in that regard.

According to the bulletin, Item is made up of 26 autonomous communities in Benda local government, one of which is Okoko-Ite, incidentally the birthplace of the former chairman of the board, Dr Emmanuel Ndukwe.