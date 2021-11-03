JAMB remits N3.51bn as 2021 operating surplus





The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has remitted the sum of N3.51bn to the national treasury as part of its 2021 operating surplus.







This was contained in a release made available to Blueprint by JAMB’s head of media and publicity, Dr Fabian Benjamin, Wednesday.

The 2021 surplus, according to the release, was a result of the prudent management and accountable governance by JAMB registrar, Prof. Is-shaq Oloyede.



The 2021 remittance, according to the release, was in line with Prof. Is-haq Oloyede’s avowed commitment to prudent management of public resources. This commitment to probity coupled with the adoption of international best practices ensures cost-effective management processes and attendant savings that guaranteed those huge remittances to federal government’s coffers.

“This has been the norm rather than the exception in the last six years commencing from 2016 when he remitted the whopping sum of N7b and repeated same in subsequent years.

“It is pertinent to note that one of the direct benefits of the sustained remittances by the Prof. Oloyede-led management manifested in the reduction of the cost of the application documents (UTME and DE) by candidates from N5000 to N3500 in 2018 by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“This singular act has ensured the annual transfer of over N3b to the pockets of parents and guardians of candidates as a consequence of the slash in the price of UTME forms,” the release revealed.

The board under Oloyede, Dr Benjamin said, would continue to prune down the cost of governance and release resources for other needy national prioritised areas.