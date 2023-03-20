JAMB resumes direct entry registration

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board has reopened the registration for the 2023 Direct Entry (DE) starting from March 20, 2023 to April 28, 2023.

Making this announcement in Abuja Monday, the JAMB Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede disclosed that the Board had to suspend the registration which had earlier commenced on February 20, 2023 following the discovery of devices and machinations to circumvent and compromise the standard of A ‘level qualifications required from DE candidates.

“Recall that recent joint operations of the Federal Ministry of Education and the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) on DE qualifications brought to light some of these unsavoury and nefarious activities. Bayero University, Kano (BUK) has also consistently brought to the fore the high rate of forgery of A’Level qualifications for DE.

“For instance, it was discovered that, in previous years, some candidates used unacceptable and forged A’ level certificates/qualifications to register for Direct Entry and eventually got admitted. For example out 148 candidates verified by BUK, only 6 were found to be genuine. By implication 142 of the results were forged,” he said.

Oloyede noted that JAMB and other concerned stakeholders and institutions are working assiduously to detect candidates who have engaged in such activities adding that the ones already found, are being dealt with according to the provisions of the law.

The Registrar further stated that the 2023 DE registration will only be restricted to JAMB PTCs and will also be done under strict supervision.

While speaking on the guidelines for the registration, Oloyede explained that all candidates must fill in registration/matriculation number of the previous school attended, subjects of qualifications, awarding institution and institution attended, reiterating that JAMB will only recognise and accept 13 qualifications/certificates for the direct entry exercise, namely. University Diploma, Higher National Diploma(HND), Ordinary National Diploma/National Diploma(OND/ND) and Nigeria Certificate in Education(NCE) holders.

Oloyede stated that the candidates must upload copy of their certificate and letter of admissions offered by JAMB for the certificate obtained.

He noted that statement of result can only be accepted for qualifications obtained after 2018 adding that ‘awaiting results’ would not be acceptable.

Also for Interim Joint Matriculation Board(IJMB) A’ Level, Joint Universities Examination Board (JUPEB) A’ Level, NABTEB Advanced National Business Certificate (ANBC) NABTEB Advanced National Technical Certificate (ANTC), Higher Islamic Studies Certificate by NBAIS, International Baccalaureate and National Registered Nurse/National Registered Midwife(NRN/NRM), candidates are expected to uploads their certificates and letter of admissions from the bodies conducting the examinations.

The registrar stated that the 127 candidates who had already registered for the examination before the exercise was suspended, would be requested to return to the registration centres and update their application, so as to comply with the new registration processes.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

