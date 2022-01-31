JAMB reviews 2022 UTME timelines





The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said it had made some adjustments to its Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination timetable.

This, the management said was in its bid to accommodate some exigencies, whose ultimate goals are to ensure maximal benefits to potential candidates.

In the board’s weekly magazine, JAMBULLETIN, published Monday, the breakdown of the adjusted timelines for 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) shows that the examination would be held from May 6 -16, 2022. While the Mock UTME earlier scheduled for April 2, 2022, would now be held on April 16, 2022, for candidates who had registered early and indicated their willingness to sit the Mock UTME.

The date for the commencement of sale of the 2022 UTME/DE application document which was slated to start from February 12 to March 19, 2022, remains as earlier indicated.

The management, according to the magazine, approved the review so asto ensure that candidates who would be sitting UTME and other examinations are not denied the opportunity to express themselves in other public examinations without forfeiting any examination.

JAMB registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, while appraising his management team on the compelling need for the adjustments, said, “As a responsive organisation, the interests of candidates and the general public alike would continue to shape our actions.

“In addition, the inputs of critical components of the society were sorted and factored into the planning process.”

Meanwhile, the board has adopted optional USSD code to ensure a hitch-free 2022 UTME/DE registration.

Following this development, management, according the magazine, is putting finishing touches to all arrangements for the institution of an additional USSD code to be used by candidates besides the 55019 code that had been in operation since 2018 for registration and other essential services offered by the board.

The 55019 code was used to create profiles for registration by candidates who are required to send their National Identification Number (NIN) via the code for their details to be pulled from the NIMC database before proceeding to a certified centre for their biometric capturing.

“It is to be noted that the Board had used the 55019 USSD code exclusively in the last three or four UTME Registration and Examination exercises successfully, but in launching another code, the Board is aligning its service delivery with global best practices as well as a desire to eliminating completely any hurdle that could ever be encountered by candidates in a bid to create their profiles,” Oloyode said.