JAMB to examine 176, 408 candidates in 2023 Mock-UTME March 30

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has disclosed that it would test 176,408 candidates in its 2023 mock examination which had been rescheduled to hold on March 30.

JAMB’s Head of Public Affairs and Protocol, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, made the disclosure in a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja.

Benjamin said the board had also directed candidates who registered for the 2023 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) optional Mock-UTME that their notification slips were ready for printing beginning from March 23.

”All candidates for the Mock-UTME are to visit https://www.jamb.gov.ng. Click on 2023 Mock-UTME on the MENU button to print their slips after inputting their Registration Number. This directive is only applicable to those candidates who had indicated interest to take the mock examination.

“The notice slip would contain the candidates’ registration number, venue, date and time of the examination to enable them to easily locate their centres before the examination.

“Candidates are also enjoined to be at their centres one hour before the examination for biometric verification,” the statement read in part.

It further indicated that the board had stressed that the rescheduled time for the examination was sacrosanct, even as there would be zero tolerance for malpractice.

It cautioned candidates against going into the examination halls with prohibited items such as wristwatches, calculators, flash drives, and phones, among others.

JAMB also warned candidates not to apply laale or henna on their fingers to avoid undermining biometric verification.

