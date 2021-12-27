JAMB to Nigerians: Don’t enter our facilities without COVID-19 vaccination evidence

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said

showing of full evidence of vaccination against COVID-19 is compulsory for all persons who want to enter its facilities or do business with it nationwide.

This was contained in the board’s weekly magazine,

JAMBulletin published, Monday.

“In line with the extant protocols rolled out by the Nigeria Centre

for Disease Control (NCDC), the Joint Admissions has resolved that no staff and visitors alike would be allowed entryinto its offices nationwide without evidence of full vaccination.

“In line with this entry protocol, staff and visitors or clients are

to present acceptable evidence which is: COVID-19 Vaccination Card,

any identification card connecting the holder to the vaccination card, preferably the National Identity Card; Driver’s License or

International Passport. This stipulation is to ensure, among others, that staff or visitors do not present vaccination cards that belong to

other individuals.

“From available statistics from relevant agencies, the virus is spreading like wildfire, hence the clarion call for all to be vigilant, observe all protocols, and for institutions, be it public or private, to adopt relevant protocols to nip the spread of the virus in the bud,” JAMB said.

JAMB said it was taking this proactive measure because

of the heightened preparations for the commencement of the 2022

UTME/DE registration, therefore, the board implored all Nigerians to

avoid fake news surrounding the spread of the pandemic.

“We implore all not to be lulled into a false sense of security as

pertains to the COVID-19 pandemic as the increasingly dangerous

dimension the virus is assuming should be a source of concern to all

especially with the emergence of a more-virulent Omicron variant.

“In addition, the Board enjoins all to adhere strictly to all the

stipulated non-pharmaceutical protocols and guidelines emplaced to mitigate the spread of the virus.”