JAMB to Nigerians: Don’t enter our facilities without COVID-19 vaccination evidence

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said
showing of full evidence of vaccination against COVID-19 is compulsory for all persons who want to enter its facilities or do business with it nationwide.
This was contained in the board’s weekly magazine,
JAMBulletin published, Monday.
“In line with the extant protocols rolled out by the Nigeria Centre
for Disease Control (NCDC), the Joint Admissions has resolved that no staff and visitors alike would be allowed entryinto its offices nationwide without evidence of full vaccination.
“In line with this entry protocol, staff and visitors or clients are
to present acceptable evidence which is: COVID-19 Vaccination Card,
any identification card connecting the holder to the vaccination card, preferably the National Identity Card; Driver’s License or
International Passport. This stipulation is to ensure, among others, that staff or visitors do not present vaccination cards that belong to
other individuals.
“From available statistics from relevant agencies, the virus is spreading like wildfire, hence the clarion call for all to be vigilant, observe all protocols, and for institutions, be it public or private, to adopt relevant protocols to nip the spread of the virus in the bud,” JAMB said.
JAMB said it was taking this proactive measure because
of the heightened preparations for the commencement of the 2022
UTME/DE registration, therefore, the board implored all Nigerians to
avoid fake news surrounding the spread of the pandemic.
“We implore all not to be lulled into a false sense of security as
pertains to the COVID-19 pandemic as the increasingly dangerous
dimension the virus is assuming should be a source of concern to all
especially with the emergence of a more-virulent Omicron variant.
“In addition, the Board enjoins all to adhere strictly to all the
stipulated non-pharmaceutical protocols and guidelines emplaced to mitigate the spread of the virus.”