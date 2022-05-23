JAMB to phase out zero thin clients’ computers from UTME

The joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), said for effective delivery of its Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) at the various CBT centres nationwide, it has concluded plans to phase out the use of zero thin client computers from the conduct of its UTME.

This was contained in a statement by JAMB”s Head of Public Affairs and Protocol, Dr Fabian Benjamin Monday.

According to the statement, “This development is sequel to the

numerous operational hiccups associated with zero thin clients

computers.

“It is to be noted that zero thin client systems owe all their operational existence to a server. Hence, the major drawback.

“…once the memory of the server is exhausted or if there is any network disruption, all connected users are simultaneously affected thereby impacting multiple candidates at once in the centre.”

This policy direction, Benjamin said, was one of the measures being contemplated to holistically address the issue of examination disruptions.

“Consequently, the Board, in consideration of the immense benefits to candidates and centres alike, is requesting its partnering centres to begin to plan towards obtaining mini PCs which are not only cheap to procure and easy to operate, but also more efficient in terms of power

consumption,” he said.

Benjamin said as a proactive organisation, the board would not rest on its oars as it would continue to leverage on the best technology available to enhance its operations.

Meanwhile, the management of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) as approved the training of all its Public Relations Officers in the 36 state offices of the board for a three-day workshop.

The three-day training workshop, which is slated to hold between May 24 and 26, 2022, has as its theme: “Media, Publicity and Public Relations Strategies in the Modern Age.”

To achieve this, the board has lined up eminent media and PR specialists to take the participants through the rudiments of the themes via some important topics that would ensure that crucial information from the board gets to every nook and cranny of the country.

