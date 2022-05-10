Jamoh calls for ports state inspection procedures for Maritime growth

The Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, has stated that the growth potential and high expectations of maritime stakeholders for the industry would only be realized through the development of a system of harmonized Port State Control inspection procedures for West and Central Africa.

Assistant Director, Public Relations NIMASA Osagie Edward in a statement said Jamoh spoke at the workshop organized for all heads of maritime administrations in West and Central African Region.

The NIMASA Director General, who was represented by Executive Director, Operations, Mr. Shehu Ahmed, identified the importance of effective Port State Control systems to the efficient running of member states’ Maritime Administrations.

According to him, “As we all know, Port State Control provisions are featured in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) provision under the duties and responsibilities of Flag states, Coastal states and Port states and it is also highlighted under enforcement in all major IMO and some ILO conventions.

Jamoh urged the 22 member countries of the Abuja Memorandum of Understanding on Port State Control (Abuja MoU) to improve on their financial contributions to the organization.

Also speaking, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Transportation, Dr. Magdalene Ajani, who represented the Vice Chairman of Abuja MoU and Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, commended the organisers of the workshop for their commitment to developing the most critical resource of all, that being the human element.

On his part, the Secretary General of the Abuja MoU, Captain Sunday Umoren stressed the need for continuous capacity building and networking initiatives in order to gain the support of top maritime administrations (MARADS) thereby promoting productive working relationships which would in turn, benefit the maritime industries in member states as well as collectively.

