Jamoh commiserates with el-Rufa’i on Kaduna Airport, train attacks 

The Director General Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, has commiserated with Governor Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna state over the attacks at the Kaduna International Airport and the Abuja – Kaduna train.

Dr Jamoh equally commiserated with the people of Kaduna state, especially the victims and their relations on the recent attacks involving Abuja-Kaduna train service and the invasion of the Kaduna Airport leading to death, injury and abduction of unspecified number of passengers.

In a letter to Governor el-Rufai Wednesday, Jamoh expressed shock over the incidents, while sending his condolences to the families of the deceased and the entire good people of Kaduna state.

“May Allah (SWT) be with you at this trying times and crown your efforts to bring peace, progress and prosperity to Kaduna state with immense success.

“I urge the people of Kaduna state to keep faith with both the state and federal governments in their quest to find a lasting solution to the security challenges facing the state.

“Good shall always prevail over evil. Let us all be vigilant as good citizens and inform relevant security agencies of suspicious activities in and around the state,” Jamoh added.