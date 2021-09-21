JAM’s GCC2020 holds Monday

Blessing Anaro, Lagos

JODOR Asset Management (J.A.M) Ltd, Africa’s next generation asset management firm has said that much anticipated GCC2020 FlagShip Summit (Part 2) will take place on 27-28th September 2021 in Abuja.

JAM made this known in a statement where it’s Founder & CEO, Mr Nduka Ofulue informed Blueprint.ng in Abuja that the summit will feature speakers from academia and agencies of government including private industry and start-ups.

The theme of the summit is inflation the new pandemic: Price Stability and monetary challenges in a Covid-19 business environment.

In the current climate, many businesses and state government must keep rethinking their short-mid-term strategy to pay salaries of civil servants.

Ofulue further states, “we cannot continue to do things the way we have done in the last 5-6yrs and expect a different result.

“Our economy has done okay, but it can do much better. Our national currency (Naira) lost almost 200 per cent of its value in recent years, same time all major commodities have adjusted 100-300 per cent.”

He says fuel price at N385/litre as proposed by some will not solve the Nigerian economy and unemployment issue. It will only drive inflation to levels unseen.

Ofulue further stated that government must rejig certain policies and introduce a new policy strategy to enable the Naira find its footing.

He contended that youth unemployment is a big issue in Nigeria and some of the current programmes by federal government and CBN are justified with modifications.

Ofulue said, GCC2020 flagship summit (Part 2) Scheduled for September 2021 with now hold 27-28th September 2021, indicating the summit will allow for candid conversations to unlock value across multiple sectors of the economy.

Ofulue called on the federal government to support Nigerian young farmers, business exporters and entrepreneurs to develop scalable systems and improve technology to boost productivity.

GCC2020 will be an innovation summit game-changer by way of a multi-strat commodity ecosystem for Nigeria and her African continent with focus on unlocking value in African commodity markets and creating in excess of 20-40 million jobs for a growing Nigerian/African youth population.