JAM's GCC2020 holds Monday

Blessing Anaro, Lagos

JODOR Asset Management (J.A.M) Ltd, Africa’s next generation asset  management firm has said that much anticipated  GCC2020 FlagShip Summit (Part 2) will take place on 27-28th September  2021 in Abuja.

JAM made this known in a statement  where it’s Founder & CEO, Mr Nduka Ofulue informed Blueprint.ng in Abuja that the  summit will feature speakers from academia and agencies of  government including private industry and start-ups.

The theme of the summit is inflation the new pandemic: in  a Covid-19 business environment.

In the current climate, many businesses and state government must keep  rethinking their short-mid-term strategy to pay salaries of civil  servants.

Ofulue further states, “we cannot continue to do things the way we have  done in the last 5-6yrs and expect a different result.

“Our economy has done okay, but it can do much better. Our national currency  (Naira) lost almost 200 per cent of its value in recent years, same time all  major commodities have adjusted 100-300 per cent.”

He says fuel price at N385/litre as proposed by some will not solve the  Nigerian economy and unemployment issue. It will only drive inflation to  levels unseen.

Ofulue further stated that government must rejig certain policies and  introduce a new policy strategy to enable the Naira find its footing.

He contended that youth unemployment is a big issue in Nigeria and  some of the current programmes by federal government and CBN are justified with  modifications.

Ofulue said, GCC2020 flagship summit (Part 2) Scheduled for September  2021 with now hold 27-28th September 2021, indicating the summit will  allow for candid conversations to unlock value across multiple sectors  of the economy.

Ofulue called on the federal government to support Nigerian young farmers, business exporters and entrepreneurs to develop scalable systems and  improve technology to boost productivity.

GCC2020 will be an innovation summit game-changer by way of a  multi-strat commodity ecosystem for Nigeria and her African continent  with focus on unlocking value in African commodity markets and  creating in excess of 20-40 million jobs for a growing Nigerian/African  youth population.

