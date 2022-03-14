Japan ready to share post WWII modernisation experience with Nigeria – Envoy

The Japan International Cooperation Agency, JICA, Chief Representative in Nigeria, His Excellency Nakagawa Takayuki, has said his country is ready to share with Nigeria, it’s amazing modernisation experience after World War 11.

The envoy made this known in Abuja at the weekend, as a guest of honour at the annual anniversary celeberation of JICA/JAAN.

Takayuki said Japan and Nigeria have a lot to share for a better future.

“Since the establishment of JICA, over 2,000 Nigerians in different fields of human endeavour have been trained in Japan. We are ready to do more. However, in the last three years, due to outbreak of Covid, we have been conducting the training online but everything is being done to ensure that participants benefit maximally from the programme,” he said.

He expressed the hope that, soon, trainees would be able to start visiting Japan again for physical training. Reviewing the activities of the last one year, Takayuki said training and workshops were held in various fields like community health workers and nurses on how to handle COVID related issues.

“These trainings are ways of building the capacity of Nigerians for effective service delivery,” the envoy explained.

President of Japan Alumni Association of Nigeria, JAAN, Ahmed Agberankhe, urged JICA to do more to create awareness about its activities among Nigerians, stressing that there’s need for more Japanese companies to do business in Nigeria.

He urged JAAN members to play active role in the socioeconomic and political development of Nigeria.

“My appeal to our people is not to take back seat but to be active in national development, especially leveraging on the experience acquired during their training in Japan,” he said.

Mr Agberankhe described JAAN as a platform for social networking and economic ties.

He explained that despite the disruption caused by Covid pandemic, the association was able to carry out various training programmes that are of immense benefit to Nigerians.

He thanked the Japanese Ambassador to Nigeria, His Excellency Matsunaga Kazuyoshi, for his continuous support for JAAN.

In a remark, chairman of the occasion, Engr Musa Ibrahim, described JICA as a veritable platform for the promotion of Japan-Nigeria socioeconomic and cultural ties.

On his part, the former Accountant General of the Federation, Mr Kayode Naiyeju, urged Japan to blow its trumpet, like other countries do.

He said, “Japan is doing so much in Nigeria, but they are not blowing their trumpet, so most Nigerians are not aware of their impacts.

Highlight of the occasion was a presentation on tomato paste processing and preservation, using hot bottle technology by Mrs Oladoja Toyin and study/internship in Japan and expected role of Kakehashi Africa by Sophia Agada.