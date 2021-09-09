Japan withdraws as Club World Cup hosts, Boateng testifies in ‘assault’ case

Japan has pulled out of hosting the Club World Cup in December because of Covid-19 restrictions in the country.

Fifa said the Japanese Football Association (JFA) told them on Thursday that “it is no longer in a position” to host the competition.

The annual tournament features the champions of the different continents, with Chelsea qualifying this year as Champions League winners.

Fifa said details about an alternative host will be announced in due course.

While Japan hosted both the Olympic and Paralympic Games this summer, the country is under a state of emergency and currently grappling with its worst ever Covid wave.

The 2021 event was set to be the ninth time the tournament had been hosted in Japan and would have coincided with the JFA’s 100th anniversary celebrations.

Bayern Munich won the 2020 Club World Cup, which was played in Qatar in February 2021 after being postposed because of the pandemic.

Meanwhile, German footballer Jerome Boateng has appeared in court in Munich to dispute allegations he assaulted his ex-girlfriend in 2018.

He is accused of injuring the mother of his twin daughters, named as Sherin S, during an argument on holiday.

Prosecutors have accused the former Bayern Munich defender and 2014 World Cup winner of wilful bodily harm.

Mr Boateng, 33, has denied the allegations. If convicted, he could be fined or jailed for up to five years.

Wearing a dark blue suit, Mr Boateng was escorted by bodyguards as arrived in court with his lawyer Kai Walden on Thursday morning.

Ahead of the trial prosecutors accused Mr Boateng of throwing a lamp and a small cooling box at his former partner during the alleged assault in the Caribbean in July 2018.

Testifying in court, the woman accused Mr Boateng of punching her, pulling her hair, biting her on the head, and insulting her during an altercation. She told the court Mr Boateng punched her so hard, she lost her breath for a moment.

In his testimony, Mr Boateng said he did not assault his ex-girlfriend and described a different version of events.

He said he and his ex-girlfriend had an argument after tensions escalated during a game of cards.

Mr Boateng said his former partner had become aggressive and insulting, hit him and injured his lip. When he tried to push her away from him, she fell, Mr Boateng told the court.

He said he threw a pillow against a table, and the lamp fell to the floor.

The court will hear testimony from four witnesses, German TV channel RTL reported. A verdict could be delivered on Thursday, the only scheduled day of proceedings.

The hearing was due to take place in December but was postponed because a witness was unable to appear.

A prominent name in the world of football and on social media, Boateng has had a decorated career for club and country.

Related

No tags for this post.