Jarigbe sworn in as Senator for Cross River North

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has sworn in Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe as the Senator representing Cross River North Senatorial District.

Jarigbe took the oath office on Wednesday at about 11:19am immediately after the start of plenary.

The oath of office was administered by the Clerk of the Senate, Barr. Ibrahim Dauda El-ladan.

His swearing-in comes at the heel of a ruling by the Court of Appeal sitting in Calabar on July 30, 2021, which declared Jarigbe winner of the December 5th, 2020, Cross River North Senatorial By-election.

Jarigbe who is a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) replaces Stephen Odey.

The Court of Appeal in its ruling delivered by Hon. Justice Chioma I. Nwosu nullified the certificate of return issued to Stephen Odey by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

Accordingly, the electoral body directed that the certificate of return be immediately withdrawn.

