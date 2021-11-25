Jatto emerges 4th president of rotary club Bwari

Commendations have trailed the emergence of Mrs Britto Bukola Jatto as the 4th President (2021/2022) of Rotary Club Abuja Bwari District 9125, after her investiture ceremony in Abuja.

The investiture and induction of new members ceremony attracted the who-is-who in Abuja and different parts of the country, including the District Governor, District 9125, Rotarian Ayoola Oyedokun (who attended with his entourage), the President of Presidents, District 9125, Dupe Abosede, with many of the guests receiving awards for commendable performances and service delivery in different sectors.

Those who received awards at the event include: Senator representing FCT, Philip Aduda, the DG of National Directorate of Employment (NDE), Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, the Controller General of Fire Service, Dr Ibrahim Alhaji Liman, Commandant General of NSCDC, Ahmed Abubakar Audi, King of Yoruba Bwari, HRH Adeleke Michael Odeyemi, Director of Procurement, FMS, Mr Olusegun James Oke, Founder of Human Rights Radio, Ordinary Ahmed Isah.

Others are: Representative of Kabba-Bunu/Ijumu Constituency, Hon. Tajudeen A. Yusuf, Executive Director of NPMBP, Alhaji Abdulrahman Ibrahim, CEO of City Park Limited and Founder of Women Initiative for Alternative Global Initiative, Chief Dr Mrs Susan Okolo, the CEO and MD of Bolmarmic Nigeria Ltd, Afolaji Abolaji Paul, the MD Elegant Bridals Ltd, Ebere Mary Okereke Udensi, Estate Surveyor, Adetola Fazaz, FRSC officer, Chima Livinus Okonkwo.

Others are: a librarian, Larai Sylvia Ishaku, MD All Things Souvenirs Limited, Nneka Osueke, the Founder Passionate Elderly Care Initiative, Nwaka Austin Ottih, an accountant, Onozare Sadiku Ann, an entrepreneur, Ifesie Ikechukwu Boniface, an accountant, Victor Olabode, a legal practitioner, Barrister Olukemi Adesola Owolabi, a legal practitioner, Barr. Nynnah Nnaochia, MD Monaco Ventures Nigeria Limited, Monye Ehiwuogwu Lucky, a retired teacher, Victoria Imomoh, among others.

Addressing participants at he event, the Change Maker President, Mrs Britto Bukola Jatto, said that being a Rotarian is the best thing Nigerians should aspire for as it exposes you to different opportunities, even as she implored public spirited individuals to support her in executing the projects she has in mind during her one year tenure.

She said: “I will like to thank fellow Rotarians as we mark the beginning of the new rotary year with this investiture ceremony. First of all, I would like to thank my fellow Rotarians for selecting me to lead our club as President for the Rotary year. I am indeed honored to be in this highly reputable organization. I will be dedicated to the club, the same way I have demonstrated my commitment over the few years since I was first inducted into the club.

“As we all know, Rotary is service to humanity. As we transit into a new rotary year, I will want to remind us the purpose of this service organization which summarized at its 7 area of focus: Peace and conflict prevention, Disease prevention and treatment, Water and sanitation, Maternal and child health, Basic education and literacy, Economic and community development and Environment.

“With respect to the focus, I urge all members to be ready to give a hand of support where needed as we work together to “Serve to change lives”. Fellow Rotarians and my board members, as we work towards our plans for this year, I am keeping my promise that I will not be long in executing projects that would bring the change we have long awaited for.

“A quote by Wilson Churchill says ‘We make a living by what we get but we make a life by what we give’. Let us try and make ourselves available, remembering the less fortunate around us and the fact that life in abundance come as a result of giving ourselves to others knowing fully well that the more we give to ourselves, the more we are likely to receive making us to be real ‘Changemakers’.

“So, fellow Rotarians as we have been doing for so many years, I hereby take the role of leadership of this great club seeking to achieve our theme for the year “Serving to change lives” in togetherness. I promise to be ready and determined to make a difference. I cannot achieve this project alone but with your support and partnership, which I am very optimistic that it is possible. Join me and my team as we make a change in discharging our humanitarian services. I wish all Rotarians a successful and rewarding year.”

