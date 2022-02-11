JDPC advocates synergy between representatives, electorates

Justice Development and Peace Commission (JDPC), a non-governmental organisation, based in Lokoja and Idah in Kogi state has urged closer relationships between elected representatives and indigenes in the state.

The call was contained in a sensitisation message of the two commissions during a one-day sensitisation town hall meeting organised for key community leaders and citizens drawn from Idah, Ejule, Anyigba, Ankpa and Agaliga in Kogi-east senatorial district at Anyigba in Dekina local government area of the state.

The project officer of the organisation, Mr. Success Adejoh Sunday, who delivered the keynote address on behalf of the project coordinator, Rev. Fr. Augustine Okafor, said the aim of the project was to bridge the communication gap between the people and elected representatives through active constituency offices and periodic town hall meetings to give feedback mechanism in proper perspective.

A community representative, Ali Ichaba, in his remarks, commended JDPC for its efforts in the advocacy to highlight problems of communities.