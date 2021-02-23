Jega urges PRP members to shun money politics, corrupt leaders

A chieftain of the People’s Redemption Party (PRP), Prof Attahiru Jega has urged members at all levels to shun money-bag politicians so as to enable the party produce corrupt-free leaders that will rule Nigeria in the year 2023.

Jega, a former chairman Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) made the call while addressing journalists in Birnin kebbi, during an interactive meeting of party stakeholders.

He stated that until when people did away with money-bag politicians, a free and credible elections would not be achieved.

Professor Jega said that PRP was a very strong alternative party to the people of Nigeria and the only party that would salvage the common man, adding that the PRP has made it a duty to sensitize the electorate to avoid any form of offerings from the money-bag politicians during elections.

“What we are doing in Kebbi is also happening in many states, getting people together who subscribe to the ideals of the party to discuss and to plan how to strenghten activities that can make the PRP strong alternative that we want it to be”.

He said the objectives is to have good credible governance as an alternative to the kind of reckless politicians that has ruined the country.

According to him, any opportunity that comes between now and 2023, God willing, PRP will participate and PRP will try to bring good and credible people whether at the local government level or at bye-lections and certainly in 2023.

He expressed the confidence that PRP will be in a very strong position to be an alternative platform for governance in the country.

Professor Jega assured that if the party members continued with the work they were doing, God willing, they will be a very strong alternative to the other parties in the country.

“We believe that our hard work will yield dividends and our hard work is to try to convince the ordinary Nigerian to know that politics should be politics of honesty, integrity and of getting good people in governance, people who will not play with public resources, people who will understand what people need and who will hold the offices they occupy and the resources that are generated in order to satisfy the needs and aspirations of the people.

“Between now and 2023, we have enough time to look for those good people, bring them into the party, because there are many people of integrity in the country and there are many who are not happy about the way politics is conducted and who want to make positive changes”

On the issue of funding the party, Jega said, “it will not be difficult to generate funding, i think part of the problem is that, for a long time politics in Nigeria has become dependent, people who have already stolen money one way or the other before and now come and enter political party and become the people who fund the party and therefore, select candidates of their choice for the party” he said.