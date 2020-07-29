Jegede’s emergence tears Ondo PDP apart

There are indications that all is not well in the Ondo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) since the emergence of Eyitayo Jegede as the party’s governorship candidate on July 22.

Our reporter observed that, at the presentation of certificate of return to the candidate by the PDP leadership to Eyitayo Jegede (SAN), Monday, none of the aspirants who contested against him except Godday Erewa, accompanied him to the presentation ceremony.

Also, most the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) including the Deputy National Chairman (South) Elder Yomi Akinwonmi, who is from the same zone with the candidate, were absent at the presentation ceremony.

Though no reason was given for the absence of the other NWC members, the certificate was presented to him by the National Secretary, Senator Ibrahim Tsauri.

Jegede was the PDP candidate in 2016. He is from the same Ondo Central with former Governor Olusegun Mimiko.

There have been strong cases for the party to pick its candidate from Ondo South. Jegede is the only aspirant from Ondo Central whereas six other aspirants came from Ondo South.

Jegede, who spoke after the presentation of the certificate, said he holds the flag on behalf of the PDP and the people of Ondo state.

He noted that “Our people are tired of the poverty inflicted on them by the present administration and the positive change that we are looking at will be coming our way soon.”

Jegede expressed gratitude to the NWC for the opportunity given him to participate in the primary, and assured that the PDP candidate would be sworn as Ondo state governor on February 23, 2021.

He said he had, on behalf of the party, gone round and held discussions and consultations with defeated aspirants.