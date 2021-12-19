Jehovah Witnesses begin ‘Bible message of hope cross world’





The Jehovah’s Witnesses have announced plans to embark upon a special campaign that focuses on attention on Bible’s hope for a better world.

To this end, Lagos state is listed to be one of the thousands of communities around the globe that will receive a powerful message of hope this month.

The campaign, which started in November will feature the distribution of a special edition of The Watchtower magazine containing the cover series “A Better World Is Near.”









“That is the central theme of Jesus’ gospel. A better world is indeed near. The magazine addresses the age-old “doomsday” question, Is this world going to end? The Bible’s comforting answer may surprise many readers.

“While some religions have predicted an “end of the world,” the magazine reveals the Bible’s clear message: The earth is here forever and will never end! However, the magazine explains that the Bible promises an end to injustice by quoting from the book of Psalms where it states that eventually wicked people will no longer plague the earth.—Psalm 37:10.

“This positive message has been the hope of millions around the world who have prayed for God’s Kingdom to come. Forty-three year old Ngozi Ossai who felt life was worthless now says “Isaiah 53:5.6 has given me a reason to live. I have inner joy because I no longer see my physical disability as a hindrance to enjoying a meaningful life.

”The Watchtower has been carrying the message about God’s Kingdom for more than 100 years and remains the most widely translated and circulated magazine in the world. The Watchtower is available for download, free online at jw.org. Or request a free printed copy from one of Jehovah’s Witnesses by visiting jw.org and navigating to “Request a Visit”, he said.

Related

No tags for this post.