Jema’a chair presents 2022 budget to LG legislative council

Jema’a local government chairman, Comrade Yunana Markus Barde, has presented the 2022 proposed budget estimate of two billion, nine hundred and ninety-four million, seven hundred thousand, nine hundred and eighty-two Naira (N2,994,700,982,00) to the local government legislative council for approval.

The chairman, who was accompanied by the vice-chairman, Christie Yori Usman, and other executive members, presented the budget during the week at the plenary session of the legislative council at the local government secretariat, Kafanchan.

Presenting the budget, the chairman said about N1.916 billion is expected as contribution from the federal government statutory allocations to the local government while Value Added Tax (VAT) would contribute N842.221 million, N40.421 million would come from the 10% Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) remittance from the state and N35.890 million would be generated from other independent revenue sources.

On the expenditure, he said about N2.157 billion was earmarked for recurrent expenditure including salaries and overhead costs for teachers, local government, and primary health care staff while the sum of N837.102 million was dedicated for capital projects.



Barde expressed optimism that the proposed budget would address some developmental challenges in the area and requested the legislators to expedite action on the draft estimate and ensure its speedy passage.

Responding, the speaker, Jema’a local government legislative council, Armstrong Maichibi, promised to do justice to the proposed budget to enable timely implementation.