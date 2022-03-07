Jema’a constituency: Rep aspirant commissions campaign office, seeks support

A former chairman of Jema’a local government area of Kaduna state, Hon Dan Amos, who is aspiring to represent Jema’a/Sanga federal constituency on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Hon Dan Amos, has commissioned his campaign office and inaugurated his campaign organization ahead of the 2023 general elections.

At colourful event which took place at Kafanchan, Sunday, the aspirant also donated a bus and a car in addition to three motorcycles to some members of the campaign team to enable them move to the nooks and crannies of the constituency to canvass for support.

Those inaugurated are Hon Samuel Shamaki as the Director General of the campaign organisation, Alhaji Garba Maisukuni, Deputy Director General, Hon, Andrew Dowoh, Secretary, Mr Silas Ambo, Youth Leader and Mr Shehu Hassan, Director Media and Public Relations.

Other members are Mrs Mary Dibal, Women Leader, Mrs Rifkatu Moses Deputy Women Leader, while Ben Leo Gambo and Victor Lar, are Jema’a and Sanga LG coordinators, respectively.

Fielding questions from newsmen shortly after the event, Hon Dan Amos said he was inspired by God to vie for the seat, noting that any leader that leader inspired by God, would provide purposeful leadership.

Amos observed that the people of Jema’a/Sanga constituency needed a leader that would lead them to further expand the potentials that exist in the constituency.

He expressed his confidence that the PDP would restore its lost glory in Kaduna state by winning the 2023 general election in all categories.