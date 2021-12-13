Jema’a LG boss solicits support of traditional rulers on peace building

Chairman Jema’a local government area of Kaduna state, Mr Yunana Barde, has solicited the support of traditional rulers in enthroning peace and tranquility.

He made the appeal during a visit to the Ninkyob, Zikpak and Gong chiefdoms in the local government area.

He underscored the importance of the traditional institution, noting that it was vital to ensure peace building and community development.

He added that traditional rulers have a duty to ensure harmonious coexistence among the various ethnic groups in their domains.

“I urge you to tailor your activities towards peace building and strengthening healthy inter-communal relations.

“This would create an environment that is conducive for development to thrive in our local government.

“As custodians of the people’s culture and tradition, you have a duty to ensure that the right things are done by your subjects.

“And this must be done in conformity with the laws of the land, so as to fast-track development in the entire area.

“Again, do not hesitate to fish out criminal elements in your midst who are in the habit of colluding with outsiders to cause crisis,” he said.

The chairman also solicited the support of the royal fathers to enable him and members of his council fulfill the electioneering promises made to the people.

He restated the resolve of the council to execute policies and programmes that have direct bearing on the people of the area.

In their separate remarks at their palaces, the Tum Ninkyob, Malam Tanko Tete, the Agwam Zikpak, Dr. Josiah Kantiyok and the Kpop Gong, Col. Paul Zakka Wyoms appreciated the chairman for the visit.

They assured him of their support and cooperation in the quest to achieve peace and steer the council to enviable heights.

They also advised him to run an all-inclusive cabinet that would carry everybody along, irrespective of party, ethnic or religious affiliations.