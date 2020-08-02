Jema’a LG chair tasks stakeholders on peace, unity

Executive chairman Jema’a local government Kaduna state, Peter Danjuma Averik, Friday led a high-powered delegation of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Jama’atul Nasir Islam (JNI) and civil societies on a courtesy visit to the palaces of the Emir of Jama’a, Alhaji Muhammadu Isa Muhammadu II and Chief of Zikpak, Dr. Josiah Tagwai Kantyok.

The visit was a follow-up to the chairman’s earlier engagement with the chief of Kaninkon, Malam Tanko Tete and condolence visits to Dangoma community and Rugan Ruguni in Ungwan Yashii to console with the people and families of Dangoma district scribe, Alhaji Salau Musa and Salihu Adamu, who were declared missing Wednesday in Kafanchan and its environs.

In his presentation at both palaces, Averik stated the need for tolerance and forgiveness among the people to sustain the hitherto existing atmosphere of relative peace in the interest of development and mutual well being.

The chairman sympathised with the Zikpak community over the Friday attack and families who lost their loved relations in the preceding incidents and urged them to accept the situation in good faith.

Averik felicitated with the Emir of Jema’a and the Muslim community in Jema’a local government and beyond on the occasion of the glorious Eid-el-Kabir celebration and appealed to them to observe the season in line with the prescribed COVID-19 safety measures.

Responding, the Emir of Jama’a. Alhaji Muhammadu Isa Muhammadu II and Chief of Zikpak, Dr Josiah Tagwai Kantyok, applauded the chairman for his proactiveness on issues of peace and security and promised to intensify effort in the search for a lasting peace in Jema’a local government area.