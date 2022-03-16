Jemimah Angulu, the unnoticed humanitarian

Mr. Ferdinand Friday, the only son of his parents, lost his father long ago and lives with his mother.

The two live together and support each other. It is unfortunate the mother has been sick. Consequently, Ferdinand has been up and doing to raise money for his mother’s treatment.



The love for his mother and his struggle to save her life, caught the attention of Miss Jemimah Angulu, the chief executive officer of the Krump Dance Studios, Utako-Abuja. Jemimah couldn’t wait, she took it upon herself and shared Ferdinand’s story on her WhatsApp status and other social media platforms, after making her own contribution.

The story was viewed by many and they asked for Ferdinand’s account details. Miss Jemimah also shared his account details as requested and there were many donations from different people to help for his mother’s treatment.

Sadly, Ferdinand’s mother has passed away despite the invested efforts to keep her alive but there is need to applaud Miss Jemimah and others who showed concern and made collective efforts to support her treatment.

This is not the first time Miss Jemimah has done something to support the needy. She did, and still doing, a lot of unnoticed humanitarian works and more.

I write to recognise her humanitarian services, applaud and encourage others to emulate.

Ferdinand, it is indeed painful to lose your parents at this age but I urge you to stay strong and I pray that God watches over you and help you achieve your dream.

May the departed soul rest in peace. Please accept my condolences.

Awunah Pius Terwase,Mpape, Abuja


