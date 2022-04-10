Jerry Uwah and the rampaging poverty in Nigeria

Jerry Uwah is probably an economist, considering that his Tuesday column in the Blueprint dwells mainly on Nigeria’s economy. Of course, one could learn a lot from his analyses, however he tends to ignore the sectors responsible for poverty in Nigeria. What are the causes of poverty worldwide?

In 1960-1966, what was the rate of poverty in Nigeria, what was the ratio of the rich:poor and what did Nigeria earn in that era of regional governments? Nigeria by 1960 was a new nation with patriotic people who loved their beautiful nation.

The local currency was the best in the world; Nigerian pound was lovable and acceptable everywhere in the globe but due to the lust for power, some military officers plunged the country into a civil war in 1966; and since then, Nigeria has been in turmoil.

However, Britain, which colonised Nigeria, had set the time bomb that denoted within years; and this is what we are experiencing today. Nigeria’s economic mainstay is crude oil which is still being controlled by the West while Nigeria is a mere agent. Our oil fields are controlled by England, France and America.

These are the countries that could destroy Nigeria’s economy because they are the super powers who control third world countries like Nigeria. The World Bank is controlled by America and her allies just like International Monetary Fund, IMF.

These institutions are out to destroy the economy of any growing nation. In 1960-1980, the naira was valuable while with one dollar exchanging for 75 kobo while one British pound was two naira. In 1985-1990, the naira was devalued by 100% by Nigeria leaders in order to remain on the political throne perpetually.

Thus, poverty in Nigeria is caused by Nigerian elite and nobody else. Poverty is caused by many factors including man made and nature. The man made are the bandits and secessionists calling for war to disintegrate the country for their selfish ambition.

The now so called rampaging poverty is global caused by the 22 February, 2022 of the current war between Ukraine and

Russia which started on February 22, 2022. The war was instigated by the allied forces who refused to participate for obvious reasons.

But one wonders why the allied forces did wage war on Iraq, Syria, Libya and Yemen; why Palestinians are being caged for this long and no one is saying no? Mr. Uwah, the Nigerian situation could be attributed to the above terror by the world’s super powers that use democracy to enslave people from Africa and the Middle East.

All these hunger, wars and injustice are caused by them. What we see today in Nigeria in respect to vandalism, banditry, etc are imported from yonder so that we would never be at peace until the whole country is destroyed like Somalia, Libya, Yemen and Mali.

So, if you see the rate of stupidity happening at Katsina, Niger, Kaduna, Zamfara, Sokoto, Borno, Yobe, Adamawa and other places, you will understand that, poverty and hunger are the rootm causes. We can pray to Almighty God to end this nightmare.

Comrade Ibrahim Abdu Zango,

Chairman, Kano Unity Forum,

Kano, Nigeria

