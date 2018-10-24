Jibrin back in Reps C’tte leadership as Dogara reshuffles

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has reshuffled chairpersons of some of the House committees with Abdulmumin Jibrin drafted back to head one of them.

The speaker named former appropriations committee chairman, to head the committee on land transport.

Jibrin who an ally of the speaker had fallen out with him following his suspension for over one year from the House for accusing the Dogara leadership of manipulating the 2016 budget.

Other new chairpersons of committees are Orker Jev who now heads Federal Capital Territory; Edward Pwajok, leading Rules and Business; and Muntari Dandutse manning Judiciary committee.

