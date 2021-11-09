JIBWIS establishes college of health sciences in Yobe

Yobe state governor Mai Mala Buni has on Monday commissioned Al Marif College of Health Sciences and Technology, Potiskum established by Jama atul Izalatul Bidi’a Wa’ikamatis Sunnah JIBWIS under the leadership of its national chairman Sheikh Abdullahi Bala Lau.

Buni who was represented by his deputy Alhaji idi Barde Gubana said the establishment of the higher institution of learning in the health sector has added value to the effort of the state in the prevention of diseases.

He commended the efforts of JIBWIS towards propagating Islamic education and providing health education in the field of pharmacy technician, health information, environmental health technicians and nutrition.

“I urged you to abide by all the rules and regulations governing the accreditation of the instiitution and strict to its accredited courses only.

“You should liaise with the state ministry of Health and Human Services towards successful take off of the college, “said Buni.

Earlier, the national chairman Jama’ Atul Izalatul Bidi’a Wa’ikamatis Sunnah, (JIBWIS)and Chairman Board of Directors of the institution Sheik Dr Abdullahi Bala Lau said the establishment of the health institution is part of efforts to complement the state government in health sector.

He commended the state government for the support given to JIBWIS.

He appealed to the state government to provide utility vehicle, expansion of the school as well as building of mosque edifice in the school premises.