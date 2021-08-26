Jigawa @30: Badaru’s transformation



Leaders require some attributes to be able to attain unrivalled position such as courage, intelligence, foresight, maturity, compassion etc. Well –positioned and revered leaders normally possess such attributes and therefore, the ability to carry not only their lieutenants but the entire followership. In political context, the ability of a political leader to wield much power and influence is measured on the basis of the soundness of his policies and programmes towards the people’s welfare.

Mohammed Badaru Abubakar on becoming governor demonstrated an unequal skill in his revolutionary drive of transforming the entire institutional framework of governance, employing in its wake, the reports of various transition committees whose articulated roadmap and blueprint have accounted for the phenomenal developments landmarks widely acclaimed by political pundits as best-ever in the state’s history.

Many aspects of development by individuals and nations have been fired and propelled by vision which is regarded as an indispensable ingredient and catalyst in the dynamics of human existence.

The state has a development plan and steadily but surely building a foundation for the progress of the state with varied futuristic public policies targeting development of state’s public infrastructure and utilities and at the same time focusing on putting an end to anything that could blight the development plan of the state. Jigawa state use education as a veritable tool of socio-economic development. Surely, Jigawa is presently moving in the right path and the future looks bright.

The youths of any nation are the backbone of its development. They possess the skills, knowledge and energy to champion any nation’s progress, hence the need for these qualities to be rightly channeled. The solid foundation for youth growth as cherished by Badaru’s policy yhrust was designed with the motive of sharing ideas, opening up possibilities, inculcating state consciousness, harnessing creative and innovative mindset, and empowering you to success with modern skills.

Badaru served notice quite early of his desire and determination to change the narrative on the economic status of Jigawa for the best through industrialisation. While pursuing development of all the relevant sectors like health, agriculture, education, roads, etc, he made industrialisation the cardinal programme of his administration. The focus on industrialisation was meant to create a strong, private sector-collaborative economy that would guarantee sustainable development of the state for the present and future generations.

Those who scoffed at the governor’s promise to make Jigawa state an industrial hub must be eating their words now, seeing that he has achieved a massive investment worth $1 billionwith potential to create 60,000 employment opportunities.

The cardinal principle of the Badaru’s administration is to create a domestic economy that will derive its fiscal component from a sustainable and consistent source that is within our power to nurture, instead of relying on a monthly handout from a mono product whose vulnerability to external influence has been the talk of the town in Nigeria.

The current administration operates on a policy of inclusiveness which is anchored on the principle that no part of the state is neglected in its developmental strides. In its economic transformation blueprint, the current administration is keen to leverage on agriculture and industrialization to create a buoyant economy for the state. The administration also pays a high premium on public security and it is not only supporting federal security agencies.

The numerous achievements recorded in agriculture sector is an indication that Jigawa stand tall among equals and it is clear leading position in this era of diversification .leading in agricultural activities at the time when the economic situation in the country compels a re-direction is indeed beyond a mere coincidence .it is of course a rare sign of foresight in governance.

It must, however be stressed here that the administration’s recognition of priorities has largely contributed to the governor’s achievements during his first term and now half way into his second term as the chief executive of the state. In fact it is the knowledge of the basic necessities for the state that prompted the state government to introduce innovations that will be far reaching in their impact on the life of the people in the long term. These innovations, on their socio-economic and politico-cultural levels and in both short, medium and long term applications, have already begun to pave the way for the state’s economic self-reliance as well as the epicenter of agri-business production, processing and export.

With his performance in the last six years, Badaru has earned the trust and confidence of many people within and outside the state as well as his party. He is charting a new course of state and his work simply speaks for. There is a general consensus that the government is working for the people as the state celebrates 30 years on August 27.

Danyaro writes from Dutse, Jigawa state.