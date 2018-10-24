Jigawa APC chieftain urges minister to resign

Alhaji Ishaq Hadejia, a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC)
in Jigawa state has advised the minister of water resources, Alhaji
Suleiman Adamu to resign his appointment as minister with immediate
effect.
He said the minister has not been attending political activities and
other official engagements in the state.
Hadejia made the allegation in Dutse yesterday. He said: “If that is
the reason for being the minister, he should better resign because it
is politics that took him to that position. It is unfortunate that if
something happened in the state, whether good or bad, you will never
see the minister coming to rejoice or sympathise with the people,”
the APC chieftain further said.
“The minister did not sympathise with the people even with the recent
flood calamity which submerged over 600 communities in the state. It
claimed 43 lives and there was loss of foodstuff, properties,
farmlands and live stocks.
Attempts to get either the minister or his spokesperson to respond to
the allegation was abortive.
