Jigawa APC chieftain urges minister to resign

Alhaji Ishaq Hadejia, a chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC)

in Jigawa state has advised the minister of water resources, Alhaji

Suleiman Adamu to resign his appointment as minister with immediate

effect.

He said the minister has not been attending political activities and

other official engagements in the state.

Hadejia made the allegation in Dutse yesterday. He said: “If that is

the reason for being the minister, he should better resign because it

is politics that took him to that position. It is unfortunate that if

something happened in the state, whether good or bad, you will never

see the minister coming to rejoice or sympathise with the people,”

the APC chieftain further said.

“The minister did not sympathise with the people even with the recent

flood calamity which submerged over 600 communities in the state. It

claimed 43 lives and there was loss of foodstuff, properties,

farmlands and live stocks.

Attempts to get either the minister or his spokesperson to respond to

the allegation was abortive.

