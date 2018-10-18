Jigawa Assembly passes N29.324bn supplementary budget

Dutse Jigawa state House of Assembly yesterday passed into law the sum of N29, 324 billion supplementary budget into law.

The passage followed the presentation of the report of the House Committee on appropriation.

Presenting the report, chairman of the committee and member representing Dutse, Musa Sule Dutse, said the budget will cover 50 capital projects which will have direct bearing on the lives of the people.

He said some of the projects included the upgrading of Kazaure, Hadejia and Birnin Kudu General Hospitals as well as construction of additional classes, renovation of dilapidated structures and supply of furniture to schools.

Sule also said the supplementary budget will finance township road projects at Hadejia, Kaugama, Maigatari, Babura, Zandam Nagogo, Galambi as well as some feeder roads across the state.

