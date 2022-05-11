Jigawa assembly suspends council chair, probes 8 others 

The Jigawa state House of Assembly Tuesday, suspended a council chairman while it set up a committee to investigate eight other local government chairmen for alleged misappropriation of funds and abuse of office.

This was disclosed by the Chairman House Committee on Information, and member representing Kafin Hausa state constituency, Hon Muhammad Na’im Adamu, while addressing newsmen on the issue.

He, however, said the House during plenary approved the indefinite suspension of Yankwashi local government chairman over alleged mischief and spreading false information against the state chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon Aminu Ahmed.

He said the House received a letter of complaint from the APC state chairman against Yankwashi local government chairman, who accused the party chairman of extorting money to favour some party aspirants.

He also explained that the House received series of complaints and allegations of financial misappropriation against eight local government council chairmen.

The lawmaker added that to ensure fair hearing and prudence in governance, the House has set up a special committee to investigate the eight chairmen.

Hon Na’im revealed that the affected local government council included Gwaram, Kafinhausa, Guri, Miga, Birninkudu, Birniwa and Babura.

Reacting to the alleged financial misappropriation, one of the council chairmen, who spoke on condition of anonymity, described the allegation as political witch hunting.

Also, the state chairman of APC, Hon Aminu Ahmed said he remembered writing a letter of complaint to the state House of Assembly against the council chairman of Yankwashi.

He explained that the council chairman accused him wrongly, which was why he wrote to the House, which led to his indefinite suspension.



Share this: Twitter

Facebook

