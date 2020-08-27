Jigawa assembly to probe 6 LGs over financial management

Jigawa state House of Assembly has directed its Public Accounts Committee to investigate all the financial activities of the 27 local government areas in the state.

The Speaker, Alhaji Idris Garba Jahun, gave the directive following a motion moved by the Deputy Majority Leader of the House, Barrister Bala Hamza Gada, on the need to investigate financial activities of the local government councils to ensure prudence in the management of public funds.

Chairman, Public Accounts Committee, Bala Hamza Gada, said the directives followed a series of complaints received by his committee from six local government areas over alleged embezzlement of public funds.

The LGAs are: Auyo, Hadejia, Guri, Kirikasamma, Birniwa and Gwaram local government areas.

He said the committee decided to expand its investigation to all the twenty one local government areas in the state.