Jigawa: Badaru sakes 25 LG secretaries

Jigawa state Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar Wednesday sacked 25 local government areas secretaries with the exception of the ones in Sule Tankarkar and Buji LGs.

This was contained in a press statement signed by the Public Relations Officer, Ministry for Local Government, Comrade Namib Umar, and made available to reporters.

“Jigawa State Government is hereby announcing with immediate effect the relief of appointments of all the 27 Local Governments Secretaries (except those of) Sule Tankarkar and Buji,” the statement read.

The statement further directed the concerned officers to hand over all official documents in their possession to their respective local government Directors of Administration and General Services (DAGS) without delay.