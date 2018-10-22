Jigawa begins payment of under- training workers

Jigawa state Local Government Service Commission (GLGSC) has commenced payment

of allowances to about 800 fresh local government staff studying at

Universities and other tertiary institutions across the country.

The chairman of the commission, Alhaji Kabiru Hassan Sugumgum made this

known at the commencement of the exercise at the commission’s

headquarters in Dutse over the weekend.

He said over twenty million naira will be paid as tuition

fees, book allowance and accommodation fees.

Alhaji Hassan said the commission has paid local

government staff studying in tertiary institutions their claims,

adding that the commission will continue in the same vein.

He said a considerable number of local government staff had

secured admission at BUK, ABU Zaria and FUD to enable them have more

educational qualifications.

The chairman said the achievement of the commission was baas a result

of the support and

cooperation by the state governor.

The beneficiaries commended the state government for the

payment and promised to make good use of it by improving their

studies.

