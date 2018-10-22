Jigawa begins payment of under- training workers

Jigawa state Local Government Service Commission (GLGSC) has commenced payment
of allowances to about 800 fresh local government staff studying at
Universities and other tertiary institutions across the country.
The chairman of the commission, Alhaji Kabiru Hassan Sugumgum made this
known at the commencement of the exercise at the commission’s
headquarters in Dutse over the weekend.
He said over twenty million naira will be paid as tuition
fees, book allowance and accommodation fees.
Alhaji Hassan said the commission has paid local
government staff studying in tertiary institutions their claims,
adding that the commission will continue in the same vein.
He said a considerable number of local government staff had
secured admission at BUK, ABU Zaria and FUD to enable them have more
educational qualifications.
The chairman said the achievement of the commission was baas a result
of the support and
cooperation by the state governor.
The beneficiaries commended the state government for the
payment and promised to make good use of it by improving their
studies.
