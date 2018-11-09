Jigawa commences registration of 2019 intending pilgrims

The Public Relations Officer of the Jigawa State Pilgrims Welfare Board (JSWB), Comrade Ibrahim Kashim Kanya said the board hascommenced the registration of the intending pilgrims against 2019 Hajj

oppression.

According to him the intending pilgrims from the state are allowedto pay initial deposit of N1 million or N1.5 million through the thirteen zonal officer’s of the state pilgrims welfare board.

To avoid being duped by fraudsters, he warned intending pilgrims not to do transaction or payment through individual or group of persons. They should come to the board.

As one of the basic fundamental in Islam, he also called on farmers to deposit their money in good time to enable them get prepared beforehand.

He stressed that the closing date for the payment is February 2019 and urged intending pilgrims to be prompt and do the payment immediately once they have the money.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.