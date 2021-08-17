Jigawa committed to more roads to boost economy – Commissioner

The Jigawa state government has re-affirmed its commitment to

construct more qualitative roads across the state aimed at boosting economic activities in the state and the purchasing power of the people , the state commissioner of works and transport; Engineer Aminu Usman Gumel has said.

The commissioner made the assertion while speaking during the bids opening at his ministry on Friday.

He said the contract that will be awarded have passed due process.

Gumel who was represented by his permanent secretary, Engineer Datti Ahmed, said the state will not compromise on quality jobs .

He therefore charged the successful companies to execute quality projects in line with terms and contractual agreement.

In his remarks, the representative of the state Due Process and

projects Monitoring Bureau who is the director Civil Engineering of

the bureau, Alhaji Aminu Lawan, commended the companies for attending the bidding session.

The roads to be constructed are: 23.5kilomers Ringim-Fachawa to Doko, dualisation, 1.13 kilometers and Sambajo round about in Hadejia city, township road and 3.15 kilometer Birninin Kudu township roads.

Five reputable companies participated in the bidopening ceremony.