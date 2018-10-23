Jigawa committed to quality education – Badaru

Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa state has reiterated the
commitment of the state government to provide quality education at all
levels across the state.
The governor made this known through the Secretary to the State
Government, Alhaji Adamu Abdulkadir Fanini at a two day policy and
advocacy dialogue for pre-primary education, organized by Jigawa State
Universal Basic education Board in
collaboration with UNICEF in Dutse.
The governor said, with the priority attention of his administration
on the education sector it was allocated 33.85 per cent in the 2018
budget, out of which basic education got N6.9 billion.
He re-affirmed government’s determination towards providing teaching
and learning materials, procurement of furniture and building of more
classes as well as repairing of dilapidated ones.
He also assured of prompt payment of salaries to teachers, with the
aim of ensuring conducive atmosphere for learning by the younger
generation in the
state.
In his speech, the Executive Chairman, state universal education
board, Alhaji Salisu Zakar, represented by the Permanent Member Two of
the board, Alhaji Hamza Kantoga, highlighted the achievements of basic
education under the present administration and commended UNICEF for
supporting the board on early child care education in the state.
