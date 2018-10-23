Jigawa committed to quality education – Badaru

Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar of Jigawa state has reiterated the

commitment of the state government to provide quality education at all

levels across the state.

The governor made this known through the Secretary to the State

Government, Alhaji Adamu Abdulkadir Fanini at a two day policy and

advocacy dialogue for pre-primary education, organized by Jigawa State

Universal Basic education Board in

collaboration with UNICEF in Dutse.

The governor said, with the priority attention of his administration

on the education sector it was allocated 33.85 per cent in the 2018

budget, out of which basic education got N6.9 billion.

He re-affirmed government’s determination towards providing teaching

and learning materials, procurement of furniture and building of more

classes as well as repairing of dilapidated ones.

He also assured of prompt payment of salaries to teachers, with the

aim of ensuring conducive atmosphere for learning by the younger

generation in the

state.

In his speech, the Executive Chairman, state universal education

board, Alhaji Salisu Zakar, represented by the Permanent Member Two of

the board, Alhaji Hamza Kantoga, highlighted the achievements of basic

education under the present administration and commended UNICEF for

supporting the board on early child care education in the state.

