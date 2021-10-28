Jigawa constructed 19 roads worth N23.015bn in 2018-Commissioner

Jigawa state government constructed 19 roads worth N23.015 billion covering 262.18 kilometres long across the 27 local government areas of the state in 2018, the Commissioner of Works, Aminu Usman has said.

Speaking at the Weekly Media Engagement Forum organised by the Correspondent Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Jigawa state chapter, Usman said among the roads constructed in 2018, were four regional roads, six feeder roads and nine township roads respectively.

He added that the four regional roads that covered the distance of 101.69 kilometres was worth N12.8 Billion, while the six feeder roads that covered the distance of 131.27 kilometres was worth N3.9 billion.

He said the nine township roads that covered the distance of 29.22 kilometres was worth N6.2 Billion. He pointed out that the roads were constructed to serve the interest of the citizenry.

The commissioner further stated that balance after discount in the projects remain the same. Saying, the savings after the contract was N11.089 billion respectively.