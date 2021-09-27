Jigawa: Dutse LG loses N2.5m to ghost workers monthly

Chairman Jigawa state House of Assembly Committee on Staff Verification, Surajo Muhammed Kantoga, weekend said the ongoing staff verification exercise in the local education departments is not aimed at witch-hunting anybody or group.

The chairman stated this while briefing journalists on the activities of his committee. He said the objective of the exercise is to block financial leakages in the local government financial system.

He also said, “Let me use this opportunity to clarify a figure I was misquoted over my report on the staff verification exercise conducted in the Dutse municipal local education department. I said Dutse local government is losing the sum of N2.5 million to ghost workers, not N2.5 billion as one online media reported.”

Kantoga, who is the member representing Birnin kudu constituency in the state assembly, is also the chairman House Committee on Education, Science and Technology.

He stated that “the staff verification exercise in Dutse LG was carried out based on the special request by the local government council chairman and approved by the governor.”