Jigawa: Dutse varsity gets TETFund N36m kidney disease research grant

The rampant cases of kidney ailment ravaging the people living in Jigawa, Yobe and Kano states will soon be a thing of the past, as scientists move to find the root cause of the menace.

Through the National Research Fund, a team of researchers from Federal University Dutse (FUD) has been engaged with N36 million research grant from TETfund, to investigate the rampant cases of kidney diseases in Hadejia valley.

This was disclosed in the institution’s newsletter in Dutse, Jigawa state capital by the lead researcher, Dr. Muhammad Isa Auyo, Head of Department of Biological Sciences of the university.

According to Dr Auyo, he picked interest in the research area after losing six friends and family members to kidney failure in Hadejia.

He said the research is tagged “Rampant kidney diseases in Hadejia Valley, Yobe and Kano state; the Study of Environmental Toxins and Gene Polymorphism.”

Dr. Auyo further revealed that the study is aimed at finding out whether there is the prevalence of gene called melallothionine, which exposes people of Hadejia valley to kidney diseases.

“The research also wants to find out the environmental toxins present in Hadejia Valley in the last 30 years, as a result of the use of chemicals such as pesticides and herbicides which might have changed the ecosystem over the years,” he stressed.

These chemicals, according to him, might have affected the food chain, especially crops, water and fishes consumed by the people, which might have been responsible for the high prevalence of the kidney diseases in Hadejia town and environs.

He explained that the Hadejia Valley which stretched from Zakirai up to Nguru and Gashua has the highest rate of kidney diseases in Nigeria.

“We will take samples of soil, water, vegetables, cereals, fruits, fishes and meat every month for twenty months in order to detect the presence of heavy metals in these samples”, he emphasised.

