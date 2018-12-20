Jigawa education board recruits 770 NCE teachers

The Jigawa state Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has commenced the offer of appointment to newly recruited 770 classroom teachers in the state.

Addressing successful applicants during the exercise on Wednesday, Chairman of the Board, Alhaji Salisu Zakar, represented by the Permanent Member 2, Alhaji Hamza Aliyu Kantog,a said the recruitment exercise was borne out of the need to improve the quality of education

from the grassroots.

He added that the recruitment was in fulfilment of the present administration’s pledge to employ more teachers to fill the existing gaps in Mathematics, basic science and English subjects.

Alhaji Zakar said the state government has so far recruited 2000 teachers for the senior secondary and basic education levels and assured of more recruitments next year.

He congratulated the new teachers and urged them to compliment the government’s gesture by dedicating themselves to their duties in order to achieve the desired goals.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.