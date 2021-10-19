Jigawa establishes 545 nomadic schools

Jigawa state Commissioner of Education, Dr Lawan Inusa Danzomo, has said disclosed that the Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar-led administration has established 545 nomadic schools across the 27 local government areas of the state.

Speaking at the weekly Correspondents media engagement forum, the commissioner stated that since the inception of the government six years ago, a lot had been achieved regarding educating the children and adults of the nomads.

He said more than 70% of the 381 nomadic schools in the state have buildings with furniture as well as teaching materials to educate the children of the nomads.

He stated that 164 adult education centres were also established to train the adult nomads on how to pray and carry out their religious activities.

“We discovered that most of them don’t know how to pray. They do not know how to warship God. Some of them, while worshiping used to be counting the names of their children”, he said.

He stated further that 10 Junior Secondary Schools (JSS) were built to accommodate pupils that have graduated from primary schools.

He added that after (JSS) the students would be integrated into normal or conventional schools across the state.