Jigawa flags off distribution of palliatives to 49, 000 beneficiaries

Governor Mohammed Badaru Abubakar said there will be no discrimination in the sharing Covid19 palliatives currently stored at Tahir Guest Palace Dutse.

Badaru stated this Tuesday while flagging off the distribution to all the deserving beneficiaries across the 27 local government areas of the state.

According to the governor, the palliatives distribution was timely, considering that people were in dire need of assistance, especially the less privileged members of the society.

The governor explained that these items were donated by individuals, federal government and organisations among others to the needy in the state to assuage their sufferings.

He said among the items distributed were sugar, salt, rice, Indonmie and pasta, to mention but few, adding that the greater percentage of the items would be distributed to over 49,000 beneficiaries across the state.

He said, “the remaining palliatives are going to be distributed to other people with special cases, pointinf out that in the last 23 days, no single case of Covid-19 was recorded in the state”.

Also the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria who was represented by Lawal Ado, a manager with the United Bank for Africa, said the distribution of palliatives was timely, urging the beneficiaries to make use of the items judiciously.