Jigawa Gov, Emir of Dutse commend Army’s anti-banditry operations in North-west

The Governor of Jigawa state, Muhammed Abubakar, has expressed appreciation to the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt.- Gen Faruk Yahaya and troops of the Nigerian Army (NA) for their sacrifices and commitment in tackling banditry and other sundry crimes in the state.

A statement by Director, Army Public Relations Director Army Public Relations Brig.- Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu on Friday, said the governor stated this during COAS’ visit to the governor while on operational tour of formations and units in the North-west.

The governor, who was represented by his deputy, Mallam Umar Namadi described the visit as a clear indication of the commitment and resolve of the Nigerian Army to deal with banditry and other forms of criminalities in the region.

He further assured the COAS of the support of the government and people of the state in partnering with the Nigerian Army and other security agencies to restore normalcy in the state and the region as a whole.

In the same vein, the Emir of Dutse, Dr. Nuhu Sanusi, has expressed appreciation of the Emirate Council of Dutse to troops of the Nigerian Army and other security agencies for their untiring effort in ensuring peace and stability in the state.

The Royal father stated this when the COAS visited him in his palace to pay obeisance and solicit the support of members of the traditional institution, whom he said are key stakeholders in the national security architecture.

The Royal father noted that the people of the emirate are eager for the Nigerian Army to fully occupy the new barracks being built in the state.

The Emir also intimated the COAS of the “Justice for All Programme” initiated by the Emirate, which he maintained, will complement the effort of the Nigerian Army towards ensuring peace.

In his remarks, the COAS stated that he was in the state as part of his tour of Nigerian Army formations and units across the country to assess their needs and challenges especially in ongoing operations.

General Yahaya called for the support and cooperation of the government and people of the state in the fight against banditry and other criminalities confronting the nation, adding that their support is essential for operational success.

The COAS also used the opportunity to express gratitude to the government and people of the state for providing suitable land, where the Nigerian Army is currently building a barracks to further enhance its presence and operations in the state. He added that the Nigerian Army under his watch is resolute in dealing with the security challenges bedeviling the nation.

The COAS was accompanied on the tour to the state by the Chief of Operations (Army), Maj.-Gen Olufemi Akinjobi, General Officer Commanding 1 Division, Maj.-Gen Kabiru Muhktar, Provost Marshal (Army) Maj.-Gen Robert Aiyenigba and Chief of Military Intelligence, Maj.- Gen Ibrahim Salihu.